Taylor Devices (TAYD) Q4 EPS Up 36% Y/Y on Defense Segment Growth

Taylor Devices, Inc. TAYD reported a robust fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, with earnings per share (EPS) at 80 cents, a significant increase from the 59 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.

The company recorded quarterly revenues of $12.1 million, marking a 12.6% year-over-year increase from $10.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Aerospace/Defense segment was a primary driver, benefiting from sustained demand. This segment's positive momentum outweighed the adverse effects seen in the Structural market.

The Aerospace/Defense segment delivered robust results, benefiting from sustained defense spending and contract wins. In contrast, the Structural segment faced challenges due to macroeconomic factors such as rising interest rates and currency fluctuations. Despite these headwinds, the company managed to protect its margins through disciplined cost control and strategic pricing initiatives.

Key Business Metrics

Net Income

The company’s net income of $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 represented a 19.7% increase from $2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, driven by improved operational efficiency and strategic pricing.

Shares Outstanding

The number of shares outstanding as of the fourth quarter of 2024 was 3.1 million, down from 3.5 million in the prior-year quarter. This reduction in the share count positively impacted the EPS, contributing to the significant year-over-year increase.

Order Backlog

Taylor Devices reported a record order backlog of $33.1 million entering fiscal year 2025, slightly surpassing the previous record of $32.5 million. This backlog provides strong revenue visibility and underscores the demand stability in its key markets, particularly Aerospace/Defense.

Fiscal Year 2024 Update

For the full fiscal year, the company achieved sales of $44.6 million, up 10.9% from the previous year’s $40.2 million.

Net income of $9 million reflected substantial growth of 43% from $6.3 million in fiscal year 2023.

For the full year, EPS was $2.68 compared to $1.79 in fiscal year 2023.

