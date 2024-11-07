Taung Gold’s Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Taung Gold International Limited (HK:0621) has released an update.

Taung Gold International Limited successfully passed all proposed resolutions during its 2023 and 2024 Annual General Meetings, held on November 7, 2024. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors and the appointment of Baker Tilly as auditors. The meetings also approved a mandate for share repurchase up to 10% of the company’s issued share capital, signaling a strong endorsement from shareholders.

