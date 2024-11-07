News & Insights

Stocks

Taung Gold’s Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

November 07, 2024 — 04:11 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Taung Gold International Limited (HK:0621) has released an update.

Taung Gold International Limited successfully passed all proposed resolutions during its 2023 and 2024 Annual General Meetings, held on November 7, 2024. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors and the appointment of Baker Tilly as auditors. The meetings also approved a mandate for share repurchase up to 10% of the company’s issued share capital, signaling a strong endorsement from shareholders.

For further insights into HK:0621 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.