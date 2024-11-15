News & Insights

Tate & Lyle Finalizes CP Kelco Acquisition

November 15, 2024 — 10:17 am EST

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.

Tate & Lyle has successfully completed its acquisition of CP Kelco, creating a leading global specialty food and beverage solutions business. This strategic move positions Tate & Lyle to meet growing consumer demand for healthier and more sustainable food options, with Huber Corporation now holding a significant stake in the company. The transaction also brings key board appointments and strengthens Tate & Lyle’s market presence.

