Tate & Lyle Finalizes CP Kelco Acquisition

Tate & Lyle has successfully completed its acquisition of CP Kelco, creating a leading global specialty food and beverage solutions business. This strategic move positions Tate & Lyle to meet growing consumer demand for healthier and more sustainable food options, with Huber Corporation now holding a significant stake in the company. The transaction also brings key board appointments and strengthens Tate & Lyle’s market presence.

