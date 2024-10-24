News & Insights

Tate & Lyle Advances Buyback Program with Share Repurchase

October 24, 2024 — 12:38 pm EDT

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.

Tate & Lyle has repurchased 398,293 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with prices per share ranging from £7.61 to £7.71. This strategic move is aimed at consolidating its financial position by holding these shares in treasury, leaving 381,306,535 shares in issue. The transaction was conducted across multiple trading venues, including the London Stock Exchange.

