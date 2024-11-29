News & Insights

Stocks

Tartana Minerals Reports AGM Success and Leadership Change

November 29, 2024 — 02:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

R3D Resources Limited (AU:TAT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tartana Minerals Limited announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, marking a positive outcome for the company. Additionally, Bruce Hills has stepped down from his role as Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer but will continue to serve as a Non-Executive Director, ensuring a smooth transition in the finance department.

For further insights into AU:TAT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.