Tartana Minerals Reports AGM Success and Leadership Change

Tartana Minerals Limited announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, marking a positive outcome for the company. Additionally, Bruce Hills has stepped down from his role as Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer but will continue to serve as a Non-Executive Director, ensuring a smooth transition in the finance department.
