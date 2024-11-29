Tartana Minerals Reports AGM Success and Leadership Change

R3D Resources Limited (AU:TAT) has released an update.

Tartana Minerals Limited announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, marking a positive outcome for the company. Additionally, Bruce Hills has stepped down from his role as Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer but will continue to serve as a Non-Executive Director, ensuring a smooth transition in the finance department.

