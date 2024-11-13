News & Insights

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals reports Q3 EPS (61c), consensus (94c)

November 13, 2024 — 04:26 pm EST

Reports Q3 revenue $48.12M, consensus $43.44M. “The third quarter was our most successful to date for the launch of XDEMVY, with continued growth in patients served driven by broad physician adoption and strong payer coverage. We also brought forward groundbreaking new data that demonstrate the immense potential of XDEMVY across a range of patient types, continued to advance our robust pipeline, and further strengthened our executive team and Board with the addition of two world-class clinical leaders, Dr. Elizabeth Yeu and Dr. Kate Goodrich, respectively,” said Bobak Azamian, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Tarsus. “With a sharp focus on execution, education, ease of access, and ongoing evidence generation, we expect to close the year with another strong quarter that we believe is just beginning to reflect the benefits of our expanded sales force and first ever direct-to-consumer TV campaign.”

