Target's and Hershey's have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

Chicago, IL –November 11, 2024 – Zacks Equity Research shares Target’s TGT, as the Bull of the Day and Hershey’s HSY, as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Mission Produce, Inc. AVO, BGC Group, Inc. BGC and Nu Holdings Ltd. NU.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks:

Making significant progress in addressing inventory concerns, Target’s stock appears to be at a positive inflection point ahead of its Q3 results on Wednesday, November 20.

Sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and landing the Bull of the Day, let’s take a look at why investing in Target looks favorable again.

Targets Q3 Expectations

Based on Zacks estimates, Target’s Q3 sales are projected to increase 2% to $25.97 billion. On the bottom line, Q3 EPS is expected to rise 8% to $2.28 versus $2.10 per share in the comparative quarter.

Target most recently surpassed Q2 earnings expectations by nearly 19% in August with EPS at $2.57 compared to estimates of $2.16 a share. Notably, Target has surpassed the Zacks EPS Consensus in three of its last four quarterly reports posting an average earnings surprise of 20.26%.

Addressing Shrink Concerns

Target has been at the forefront of addressing shrink concerns as theft and damaged goods have affected many retailers in recent years. To that point, Walmart WMT, TJX Companies TJX , and Dollar General DG are some of the other notable names that have dealt with the dismal effects of shrink.

As reported by Yahoo Finance, Target has been a leader in increasing security measures by installing locking cases for items prone to theft while investing in additional security members and third-party training services.

Target also plans to partner with the US Department of Homeland Security to develop cyber defense technology in a bid to curb organized retail crime. These efforts have largely attributed to Target's increased probability considering shrink reduced its profit by an astonishing $1.2 billion in the last two years.

Tracking Targets Rebound & Valuation

Boosting investor sentiment by addressing its shrink issues, Target’s stock is up a modest +6% year to date but has now soared +37% over the last year. Edging the benchmark S&P 500’s one-year performance, Target has trailed Walmart’s +53% but has topped TJX’s +28% and Dollar General’s plummet of -34%.

Most intriguing, is that TGT trades at 15.4X forward earnings which is a pleasant discount to the S&P 500’s 25.1X and Walmart’s 34.2X.

Magnifying this perceived discount is that Target’s annual earnings are forecasted to increase 7% in its current fiscal 2025 and are projected to climb another 11% in FY26 to $10.56 per share.

It’s also noteworthy that TGT trades at just 0.6X sales with its top line expected to be virtually flat in FY25 but slated to increase 3% in FY26 to $110.27 billion.

Bottom Line

Correlating with Target’s strong buy rating is that earnings estimate revisions have remained higher for FY25 and FY26. The Average Zacks Price target of $177.28 a share suggests 20% upside in TGT with Target checking an overall “A” VGM Zacks Style Scores grade for the combination of Value, Growth, and Momentum.

Reporting lackluster third quarter results on Thursday, there could be more downside risk ahead for Hershey’s stock.

To that point, the iconic chocolate manufacturer had already seen a decline in its earnings estimate revisions with HSY landing a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and the Bear of the Day.

Hershey’s Dismal Q3 Results

Attributed to what it called a challenging consumer environment, Hershey’s Q3 sales of $2.98 billion dipped 1% from the comparative period and missed estimates of $3.07 billion by 3%.

Lower sales volumes curtailed Hershey’s profit with Q3 EPS of $2.34 dipping 10% from a year ago and missing expectations of $2.50 per share by 6%.

Furthermore, Hershey previously missed Q2 earnings and sales estimates in August with surprises of -12% and -10% respectively.

High Cocoa Prices

Causing more concern was Hershey’s acknowledgment that historically high cocoa prices are weighing on its operating efficiency as well. As the prime ingredient in producing chocolate, cocoa prices are still toward the high end of its 50-year range at over $7,000 per ton.

Declining EPS Estimates

Leading to the strong sell rating for Hershey’s stock, EPS estimates for fiscal 2024 and FY25 have continued to decline over the last 90 days. Unfortunately, the trend of declining earnings estimate revisions will likely continue as Hershey’s full-year FY24 EPS guidance of $9.00-$9.10 came in below the current Zacks Consensus of $9.39 per share.

Bottom Line

For now, it could be best to avoid Hershey’s stock as weaker snacking demand and high cocoa prices are starting to weigh on North America’s largest chocolate producer.

Hershey’s stock is now down -7% year to date and has dropped -25% in the last three years. Correlating with such, it’s noteworthy that Hershey’s Zacks Food-Confectionary Industry is currently in the bottom 5% of over 250 Zacks industries.

Additional content:

3 Strong Breakout Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio

Searching for stocks whose prices are fluctuating within a specific band, or in other words, picking breakout stocks, is an active investing approach. When selecting breakout stocks, it’s advised to sell if the price dips below the lower band and consider holding for potential gains if the price surpasses the upper band.

To that end, Mission Produce, Inc., BGC Group, Inc. and Nu Holdings Ltd. have been selected as the breakout stocks for today.

Zeroing in on Breakout Stocks

To select the right breakout stock, one has first to calculate its support and resistance level. A support level is the lower bound for stock movements, while a resistance level refers to the maximum price it trades within a considerable period.

In other words, the demand for a stock is at its lowest at its support level, which means that most traders are willing to sell it. Most traders are willing to go long on the stock at the resistance level, meaning they would like to add them to their portfolio. The key to identifying breakout stocks is to zero in on those on the verge of a breakout or those that have just broken above the resistance level.

Has a Genuine Breakout Occurred?

The primary risk associated with such a strategy is that the decision to buy an apparent breakout candidate has been incorrectly timed. When a stock moves above the resistance level, it should be a highly prized commodity for traders. However, whether such a breakout is genuine is another matter altogether.

For a bona fide breakout, the stock’s earlier resistance barrier should become its new support level. This only happens if the trading channel that has been established is tested by observing long-term price trends. The strength of the support and resistance levels can be ascertained only through such a study. Despite the risk of misidentification, correctly identifying such stocks can yield considerable returns, even at a price that may not seem attractive at first glance.

Screening Criteria Using Research Wizard:

• Percentage price change over four weeks between 10% and 20% (Stocks showing considerable price increases but whose gains are not excessive.)

• Current Price /52-Week High greater than or equal to 0.9 (Stocks trading 90% close to their 52-week highs.)

• Zacks Rank equal to #1 (Only Strong Buy rated stocks can get through.)

Whether the market is good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

• Beta for 60 months less than or equal to 2

(Stocks that move more than the broader market but within a reasonable limit.)

• Current price less than or equal to $20 (Stocks reasonably priced.)

These criteria narrow the universe of more than 6,853 stocks to only nine. Here are the top three stocks:

Mission Produce

Mission Produce sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and worldwide. AVO has an expected earnings growth rate of 136.8% for the current year.

BGC Group

BGC Group is a brokerage and financial technology company. BGC has an expected earnings growth rate of 20.7% for the current year.

Nu Holdings

Nu Holdings provides a digital banking and technology platform. NU has an expected earnings growth rate of 70.8% for the current year.

