News & Insights

Stocks
AAPL

Target reports downbeat Q3, Comcast plans cable TV spinoff: Morning Buzz

November 20, 2024 — 12:01 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

1. STOCK NEWS:

3. AROUND THE WEB:

  • Apple (AAPL) has raised its offer to invest in Indonesia to nearly $100M from about $10M in an effort to persuade the government to lift its iPhone 16 sales ban, Bloomberg reports
  • Amazon (AMZN) employees have found that there is too much of a delay between asking the new LLM-based Alexa a question and getting a response or seeing it complete a task, Fortune reports
  • Google’s (GOOGL) Chrome browser could be worth as much as $20B if the Justice Department succeeds in convincing a federal judge to order divestment, Bloomberg says
  • Palantir (PLTR) has added over $23B to its market capitalization since Trump was elected as U.S. president, FT says
  • Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Merck (MRK) are cutting jobs in China as they face growing competition from domestic rivals resulting from Beijing’s campaign to drive down medical costs, Bloomberg reports

4. MOVERS:

5. EARNINGS/GUIDANCE:

INDEXES:

Near midday, the Dow was up 6.54, or 0.02%, to 43,275.48, the Nasdaq was down 73.31, or 0.39%, to 18,914.15, and the S&P 500 was down 18.74, or 0.32%, to 5,898.24.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AAPL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
AMZN
CHWY
CMCSA
DAL
EXK
F
GLBE
GOOG
GOOGL
J
JNJ
JPM
LRHC
MRK
NOVA
NWL
PDYN
PLTR
QUBT
RCAT
ROKU
TGT
TJX
TTD
WIX
WSM
XP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.