Target reports downbeat Q3, Comcast plans cable TV spinoff: Morning Buzz

Apple ( AAPL) has raised its offer to invest in Indonesia to nearly $100M from about $10M in an effort to persuade the government to lift its iPhone 16 sales ban, Bloomberg reports

Amazon (AMZN) employees have found that there is too much of a delay between asking the new LLM-based Alexa a question and getting a response or seeing it complete a task, Fortune reports

Google’s ( GOOGL) Chrome browser could be worth as much as $20B if the Justice Department succeeds in convincing a federal judge to order divestment, Bloomberg says

Palantir ( PLTR) has added over $23B to its market capitalization since Trump was elected as U.S. president, FT says

Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ) and Merck ( MRK) are cutting jobs in China as they face growing competition from domestic rivals resulting from Beijing's campaign to drive down medical costs, Bloomberg reports

Near midday, the Dow was up 6.54, or 0.02%, to 43,275.48, the Nasdaq was down 73.31, or 0.39%, to 18,914.15, and the S&P 500 was down 18.74, or 0.32%, to 5,898.24.

