Target price target lowered to $160 from $195 at BofA

BofA analyst Robert Ohmes lowered the firm’s price target (TGT) on Target to $160 from $195 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the company’s Q3 earnings miss and soft guidance. The firm lowered its FY25 EPS estimate to $8.60 from $9.70 given the Q3 miss and its expectation for ongoing headwinds in Q4, noting that its flat Q4 comp forecast reflects continued softness in discretionary categories and calendar impacts and that it also expects most of the Q3 cost headwinds to pressure the quarter.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on TGT:
- Target price target lowered to $130 from $156 at Piper Sandler
- Target price target lowered to $145 from $180 at Guggenheim
- Target price target lowered to $139 from $167 at JPMorgan
- Target Corporation Reports Modest Q3 Growth Amid Challenges
- Target Corp Earnings Report: Did it Beat Expectations?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.