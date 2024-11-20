News & Insights

Stocks

Target price target lowered to $150 from $180 at Wells Fargo

November 20, 2024 — 02:35 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wells Fargo lowered the firm’s price target (TGT) on Target to $150 from $180 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following quarterly results. The firm says investors were braced for a soft Q3, but the update was much worse. Weak discretionary demand was exacerbated by supply chain issues, highlighting Target’s structural volatility, Wells adds. While “disappointed,” the firm argues the selloff provides an intriguing 2025 set-up.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TGT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TGT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.