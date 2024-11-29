Target announces two-day Cyber Monday sale

Target (TGT) announced its two-day Cyber Monday sale running from December 1-2 and a lineup of new, affordable products giving consumers everything they need to make their holiday moments memorable. Consumers can expect up to 50% off thousands of Target’s must-haves spanning tech, video games, home and more, and 25% off beauty, vitamins and nutrition items exclusively on Target.com and the Target app. New holiday deals will also roll out throughout December in store and online to keep the savings going all season.
