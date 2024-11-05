Targa Resources price target raised to $175 from $150 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Targa Resources (TRGP) to $175 from $150 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 results. The continued record Permian production volumes means continued record Targa NGL transportation and fractionation volumes, as the company’s low double-digit Permian volume not only sets up for strong end to the year but also positions 2025 better than most were previously forecasting, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Targa Resources has one of the best setups next year not only with volume growth but also solid pricing and less capital expenditure, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TRGP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.