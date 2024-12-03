News & Insights

Stocks

Taranis Resources Advances Thor Project Plans

December 03, 2024 — 01:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Taranis Resources (TSE:TRO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Taranis Resources Inc. has engaged Novus Engineering to develop final engineering and construction plans for a bulk sample project at their Thor site in British Columbia. This initiative aims to enhance the accuracy of mineral data and assess the potential economic benefits of the Thor deposit. The project progresses alongside ongoing drilling to expand the mineral resource.

For further insights into TSE:TRO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.