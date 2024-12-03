Taranis Resources Advances Thor Project Plans

Taranis Resources (TSE:TRO) has released an update.

Taranis Resources Inc. has engaged Novus Engineering to develop final engineering and construction plans for a bulk sample project at their Thor site in British Columbia. This initiative aims to enhance the accuracy of mineral data and assess the potential economic benefits of the Thor deposit. The project progresses alongside ongoing drilling to expand the mineral resource.

