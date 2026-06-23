Tango Appoints Robert Azelby To Board Of Directors

(RTTNews) - Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced the appointment of Robert Azelby to its Board of Directors.

Azelby brings more than 30 years of experience in executive management, commercial product launches, and corporate governance. He currently serves on the Boards of ADC Therapeutics, Autolus Therapeutics, and Cardinal Health, Inc.

Previously, Azelby served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Eliem Therapeutics. He also served as CEO and board member of Alder BioPharmaceuticals from 2018 to 2019.

Tango is presently advancing its investigational PRMT5 inhibitor, Vopimetostat, through late-stage development for patients with pancreatic cancer.

TNGX closed Monday's trade at $28.50, up 1.89%. In the pre-market, shares are trading at $28.49, down 0.04%

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