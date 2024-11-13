News & Insights

Tamura Corporation Boosts Dividends for 100th Anniversary

November 13, 2024 — 11:24 pm EST

Tamura Corporation (JP:6768) has released an update.

Tamura Corporation is celebrating its 100th anniversary by revising its dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2025. The company has announced a commemorative dividend of 3 yen per share, bringing the total annual dividend to 13 yen per share, which includes the ordinary dividend of 10 yen. This gesture reflects Tamura’s gratitude towards its shareholders for their continued support.

