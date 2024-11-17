News & Insights

Tamboran Resources Advances Drilling in Beetaloo Basin

November 17, 2024 — 06:57 pm EST

Tamboran Resources Limited (AU:TBN) has released an update.

Tamboran Resources is advancing its operations in the Beetaloo Basin, successfully casing the Shenandoah South 2H sidetrack well and moving forward with the Shenandoah South 3H well. The company aims to enhance drilling performance and achieve significant flow rates in early 2025, leveraging lessons learned to optimize its processes. This progress highlights Tamboran’s commitment to efficient resource development and strategic growth.

