Tamboran Resources Addresses Late ASX Filing

November 06, 2024 — 07:29 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tamboran Resources Limited (AU:TBN) has released an update.

Tamboran Resources Corporation has announced that it recently submitted its Statement of CDIs on Issue for July, August, and September 2024 to the ASX after an administrative lapse caused a delay. The company assures investors that measures are in place to prevent future oversights, maintaining adherence to ASX Listing Rule 4.11.

