Tamawood Limited Director Adjusts Shareholding

November 05, 2024 — 09:22 pm EST

Tamawood Limited (AU:TWD) has released an update.

Tamawood Limited announced a change in director Timothy Bartholomaeus’s shareholding, with a disposal of 10,000 ordinary shares valued at $30,800 via an off-market transfer. This adjustment leaves Bartholomaeus with 33,545 direct shares while his indirect holdings remain unchanged at 497,820 shares. Such changes in director interests can provide insights into management’s confidence in the company’s future.

