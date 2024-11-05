Tamawood Director Increases Shareholding with New Acquisition

Tamawood Limited (AU:TWD) has released an update.
Tamawood Limited has announced a change in the indirect interest of its director, Lev Mizikovsky, following the acquisition of 10,000 ordinary shares through an off-market transfer. This increases his indirect holdings to over 22.4 million shares, valued at approximately $30,800. Investors may find this development significant as it reflects changes in the financial stakes of the company’s leadership.
