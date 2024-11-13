Talphera Reports Q3 2024 Results and Study Progress

Acelrx Pharmaceuticals ( (TLPH) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Acelrx Pharmaceuticals presented to its investors.

Talphera, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for medically supervised settings, with a particular emphasis on anticoagulant therapies.

In its third-quarter 2024 earnings report, Talphera highlighted the progress of its NEPHRO CRRT study, a critical step in the development of its lead product candidate, Niyad™, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat. This quarter, the company also provided updates on the expansion of clinical sites and financial figures.

The NEPHRO CRRT study has shown promising momentum with five sites actively screening patients and plans to activate two more in the fourth quarter. This expansion is expected to accelerate patient enrollment, aiming for study completion next year. Financially, Talphera reported a net loss of $3.4 million for the third quarter, primarily attributed to the increased R&D expenses related to the NEPHRO study and changes in the fair value of the company’s warrant liability. Despite these losses, the company maintains a cash balance of $11.1 million.

The company has engaged with healthcare professionals at major conferences, confirming the demand for alternatives to current anticoagulants and validating nafamostat’s potential. The NEPHRO CRRT study’s primary endpoint involves evaluating the mean post-filter activated clotting time, with several secondary endpoints that will further assess the drug’s efficacy.

Looking ahead, Talphera remains optimistic about the potential of Niyad™, leveraging its Breakthrough Device Designation status, and plans to continue advancing its clinical trials with an eye on future FDA approval, which could address significant unmet needs in the anticoagulation therapy market.

