Talisman Mining Kicks Off New Drilling Phase

October 20, 2024 — 05:27 pm EDT

Talisman Mining Limited (AU:TLM) has released an update.

Talisman Mining Limited has initiated a new drilling phase at the Durnings Copper-Gold Prospect, aiming to follow up on previous high-grade results and explore new targets within the Lachlan Fold Belt. The company has also commenced its maiden drilling at the Yarindury Project, a promising porphyry-style copper-gold target in the Macquarie Arc. With substantial cash reserves and royalty receipts from the Wonmunna Iron Ore Project, Talisman is well-positioned to advance its exploration programs.

