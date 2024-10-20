Talisman Mining Kicks Off New Drilling Phase

Talisman Mining Limited (AU:TLM) has released an update.

Talisman Mining Limited has initiated a new drilling phase at the Durnings Copper-Gold Prospect, aiming to follow up on previous high-grade results and explore new targets within the Lachlan Fold Belt. The company has also commenced its maiden drilling at the Yarindury Project, a promising porphyry-style copper-gold target in the Macquarie Arc. With substantial cash reserves and royalty receipts from the Wonmunna Iron Ore Project, Talisman is well-positioned to advance its exploration programs.

For further insights into AU:TLM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.