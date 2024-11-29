Takeda Shows Strong Growth and Raises Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co (JP:4502) has released an update.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co has reported strong momentum in its Growth & Launch Products and has raised its full-year management guidance for fiscal year 2024, thanks to better-than-expected first-half performance. The company’s recent product launches are showing promising growth potential, and they continue to innovate with late-stage programs targeting various medical conditions. Takeda remains committed to driving sustainable growth and delivering long-term value for its stakeholders.

