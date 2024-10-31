News & Insights

Takeda Pharmaceutical Raises FY2024 Financial Forecast

October 31, 2024 — 02:40 am EDT

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co (JP:4502) has released an update.

Takeda Pharmaceutical has revised its financial forecast for FY2024, expecting a 3% increase in revenue to JPY 4,480 billion, driven by milder generic erosion of VYVANSE in the U.S. and favorable currency exchange rates. The company’s net profit is anticipated to rise by 17.2% to JPY 68 billion, reflecting a significant boost in operating profit. These adjustments highlight Takeda’s resilience and adaptive strategies in a fluctuating market environment.

