Take-Two Expands Market Reach, Brings Red Dead Redemption to PC

Take-Two Interactive TTWO, the parent company of Rockstar Games, is set to release the critically acclaimed Red Dead Redemption and its expansion Undead Nightmare on PC for the first time on Oct. 29, 2024. This strategic move marks a significant expansion of the game's market reach, potentially tapping into the lucrative PC gaming demographic.



The PC version, developed in collaboration with Double Eleven, boasts enhanced features tailored for high-end gaming rigs. These include 4K resolution support at up to 144Hz, ultrawide monitor compatibility and advanced graphics technologies like NVIDIA DLSS 3.7 and AMD FSR 3.0. Such improvements are likely to attract both new players and fans seeking a premium gaming experience.



This release comes years after the game's initial launch, demonstrating Take-Two's commitment to maximizing the value of its intellectual property. By bringing a beloved title to a new platform with modern enhancements, the company stands to generate additional revenues from an already successful franchise.



The timing of this announcement, coupled with pre-purchase options across multiple digital storefronts, suggests a calculated approach to capitalize on holiday season sales. Moreover, the simultaneous availability on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox indicates a comprehensive cross-platform strategy.



This move not only broadens the game's accessibility but also potentially sets the stage for future PC releases of Take-Two's console-exclusive titles, signaling a possible shift in the company's platform strategy and market approach.

Take-Two’s Upcoming Games to Aid Long-Term Prospects

Take-Two is gearing up for a series of major game releases in fiscal 2025, including WWE 2K25, which are poised to bolster its long-term growth and success. Additionally, Grand Theft Auto VI, a highly awaited title, has been rescheduled for a release in Fall 2025.



In the strategy genre, 2K and Firaxis Games are set to launch Sid Meier's Civilization VII on Feb. 11, 2025. This new installment in the acclaimed franchise will be available across multiple platforms, with features supporting cross-play and cross-progression.



Moreover, 2K and Gearbox Software will release Borderlands 4 in 2025, continuing the popular looter-shooter series on current-generation consoles and PC. This title will further enhance Take-Two’s portfolio with its distinct gameplay style and established fan base.



Together, these anticipated releases across various genres and platforms are expected to significantly contribute to Take-Two’s long-term growth. For fiscal 2025, the company expects GAAP net revenues between $5.57 billion and $5.67 billion. The company expects net bookings in the range of $5.55-$5.65 billion.



By continuing to deliver high-profile titles and expanding into new gaming areas, the company aims to solidify its market presence and drive sustained success in the competitive gaming industry. TTWO faces tough competition from companies like Microsoft MSFT, NetEase NTES and Electronic Arts EA in the gaming sector.

