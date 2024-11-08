News & Insights

Takasago International Faces Foreign Exchange Loss

November 08, 2024 — 02:21 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Takasago International Corporation (JP:4914) has released an update.

Takasago International Corporation has reported a foreign exchange loss of 1,464 million yen due to the revaluation of foreign currency assets, impacting their financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024. These losses have been integrated into their consolidated financial statements.

