Takasago International Faces Foreign Exchange Loss

Takasago International Corporation has reported a foreign exchange loss of 1,464 million yen due to the revaluation of foreign currency assets, impacting their financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024. These losses have been integrated into their consolidated financial statements.

