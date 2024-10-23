T-Mobile reports Q3 EPS $2.61, consensus $2.42

Reports Q3 revenue $20.16B, consensus $20.01B. “Delivering another quarter of industry-leading results, including our best Q3 postpaid phone net adds in a decade and record low Q3 churn, translated into outsized financial results and empowered us to raise our 2024 guidance yet again,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile (TMUS). “Results like these prove that our powerful combination of best-in-class network, unmatched value and innovative experiences for customers is a winning formula and will enable us to keep pace with our ambitious multi-year plan for the future. It’s an exciting time at T-Mobile as we have so much runway in front of us for profitable, industry-leading growth into the next era of Un-carrier.”

