T-Mobile price target raised to $237 from $236 at Scotiabank

October 24, 2024 — 09:20 am EDT

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on T-Mobile (TMUS) to $237 from $236 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The company reported “another strong quarter” with continued subscriber growth along with focus on operating costs leading to a slight beat on EBTIDA, the analyst tells investors. The firm continues to believe the company is “very well positioned” to maintain industry-leading growth rates on both loading and cash generation.

