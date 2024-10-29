Sysco Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Fueled by International Growth

Sysco Corporation SYY delivered first-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein the top and bottom lines grew year over year. Earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales surpassed the same.



Sysco’s adjusted earnings of $1.09 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13. Nevertheless, the bottom line rose 1.9% year over year.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.



The global food product maker and distributor reported sales of $20,484 million, which jumped 4.4% year over year. The metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20,447 million. International markets continue to be a key growth driver for Sysco, while the specialty sector is gaining traction in the marketplace. Total team selling efforts are also accelerating, enhancing momentum and overall performance.

Sysco Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Sysco Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Sysco Corporation Quote

Sysco remains on track to enhance local volume growth and margins in the second half of the year, supported by a strengthening pipeline. The first-quarter results included an improved exit rate in September and an impressive pipeline of investments and initiatives. This supports Sysco's fiscal 2025 guidance of 4-5% sales growth and 6-7% adjusted earnings per share (EPS) growth.

The company’s recent actions are leading to structural financial improvements, positioning Sysco to strengthen its leadership in the industry as volumes increase. Management remains on track to return nearly $2 billion to shareholders for the fiscal year.

A Closer Look at SYY’s Q1 Results

Sysco’s gross profit rose 2.9% to $3.8 billion on the back of favorable volumes and effective product cost inflation management. However, the gross margin contracted 27 basis points (bps) to 18.3%.



SYY witnessed product cost inflation of 2.2% at the overall enterprise level, measured by the estimated change in product costs in the meat and poultry categories.



The company’s operating expenses rose 3.6%, thanks to higher volumes, cost inflation and increased selling costs. The adjusted operating expenses escalated by 3.1%.



Sysco’s operating income inched up 0.5% to $808 million, while adjusted operating income rose 2.2% to $873 million.



Sysco’s adjusted EBITDA jumped 4.4% to $1.1 billion.

SYY Provides First-Quarter Insights by Segment

The U.S. Foodservice Operations: In the reported quarter, sales rose 4.6% to $14,362 million. Local case volumes within the U.S. Foodservice grew 0.2%, while total case volumes within the same segment increased 2.7%. Segmental adjusted operating income fell 3% to $925 million. The segment’s performance was driven by increased volumes countered by margin pressures due to mix shifts and selling investments.



International Foodservice Operations: In the fiscal first quarter, segmental sales rose 3%, reaching $3,794 million. When adjusted for constant currency (cc), sales also stood at $3,789 million, reflecting a 2.9% increase. Foreign exchange fluctuations positively impacted sales, contributing an additional $5 million to International Foodservice Operations and total Sysco sales. Adjusted operating income grew 12.1% to $130 million on a cc basis. Overall, the segment achieved notable sales growth, efficient margin management and profit growth.



SYGMA’s sales came in at $2,046 million, up 7.3% year over year.



Meanwhile, the Other segment’s sales decreased 8.1% to $282 million.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Sysco’s Financial Health Snapshot

The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $733 million, long-term debt of $11,869 million and total shareholders’ equity of nearly $2,207 million.



Cash flow from operations stood at $53 million for 13 weeks ended Sept. 28, 2024, while free cash flow amounted to $8 million. Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of plant and equipment, amounted to $45 million during this time.



During the quarter, Sysco returned $359 million to its shareholders through share buybacks worth $108 million and dividends of $251 million.



Shares of Sysco have declined 1.8% in the past three months against the industry’s growth of 0.8%.

Three Food Stocks Looking Good

Flower Foods FLO offers high-quality baked items. FLO currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLO’s current financial-year sales and earnings indicates growth of almost 1% and 5%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. FLO has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 1.9%.



McCormick & Company, Inc. MKC is a leading manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spices, seasonings, specialty foods and flavors. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for McCormick & Company’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates advancements of 0.6% and 8.2%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. MKC has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.8%, on average.



United Natural Foods UNFI distributes natural, organic, specialty produce and conventional grocery and non-food products. UNFI currently has a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UNFI’s current financial-year earnings suggests significant growth from the year-ago period’s reported figure. United Natural Foods has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 199.3%, on average.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sysco Corporation (SYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.