Syros Pharmaceuticals Faces Financial Struggles Amid Key Challenges

Syros Pharmaceuticals has shared an announcement.
Syros Pharmaceuticals faces significant challenges as it terminates its collaboration with QIAGEN, following the failure of its SELECT-MDS-1 Phase 3 trial to meet key endpoints. This resulted in a default under its Loan Agreement with Oxford Finance, demanding nearly $43.7 million repayment. In response, Syros has initiated a drastic workforce reduction of 94% to curb costs and maximize stakeholder value, highlighting its ongoing financial struggles.
