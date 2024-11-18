News & Insights

Syros Pharmaceuticals Faces Financial Struggles Amid Key Challenges

November 18, 2024 — 07:27 am EST

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( (SYRS) ) has shared an announcement.

Syros Pharmaceuticals faces significant challenges as it terminates its collaboration with QIAGEN, following the failure of its SELECT-MDS-1 Phase 3 trial to meet key endpoints. This resulted in a default under its Loan Agreement with Oxford Finance, demanding nearly $43.7 million repayment. In response, Syros has initiated a drastic workforce reduction of 94% to curb costs and maximize stakeholder value, highlighting its ongoing financial struggles.

