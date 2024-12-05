Syntec Optics Reports Revenue Growth in Q3 2024

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. ( (OPTX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. presented to its investors.

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. is a prominent U.S. manufacturer of specialized optics and photonics products, serving advanced technology sectors like defense, biomedical, and communications. In its latest financial report, Syntec Optics highlighted sequential revenue growth for the third quarter of 2024, with net sales reaching $7.86 million, marking a 12.3% increase from the previous quarter. Despite the growth in sales, the company reported a decrease in adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share, with revenues coming in below their projected guidance. Key achievements include significant expansions in space optics production for Low Earth Orbit satellites and ramping up data center connectivity products driven by AI deployment. The company also advanced its technological leadership by delivering innovative optical solutions for biomedical imaging and digital night vision. Looking ahead, Syntec Optics anticipates continued growth across its key markets, including communications and biomedical, with expectations of positive net income in the upcoming quarter, supporting further investments to fuel expansion.

