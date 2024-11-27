News & Insights

Syntara Limited’s Bold Transformation and Future Prospects

November 27, 2024 — 05:51 pm EST

Pharmaxis Ltd (AU:SNT) has released an update.

Syntara Limited, formerly known as Pharmaxis, has undergone a significant transformation to focus on innovative healthcare solutions, reducing their team and expenses to concentrate on promising drug candidates like SNT-5505. The company achieved full recruitment for its phase 2 trial in myelofibrosis and secured non-dilutive funding for myelodysplastic syndrome studies, reinforcing the value of its lead asset. With upcoming data presentations and FDA engagements, Syntara is poised for further advancements in its hematology program.

