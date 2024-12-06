Synopsys price target lowered to $655 from $670 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered the firm’s price target on Synopsys (SNPS) to $655 from $670 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following Q4 results. Piper told investors FY25 revenue guidance came in lower than the firm expected even considering its lowered estimates in late October on the impacts of the 53rd week and divestiture of the Optical Solutions Group. The firm believes this hiccup in the growth outlook will be a near-term overhang on the stock, only partially offset by continued progress on EBIT margins to 40% next year.

