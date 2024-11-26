News & Insights

Synlait Milk Unveils 2024 Climate Report

Synlait Milk Ltd. (AU:SM1) has released an update.

Synlait Milk Ltd. has released its first Integrated Climate Report for 2024, detailing sustainability efforts and greenhouse gas inventory across its subsidiaries. This report aligns with New Zealand’s climate standards and includes scenario analysis to assess business resilience against climate-related risks. Synlait emphasizes its commitment to proactive sustainability reporting and plans to release more comprehensive disclosures annually.

