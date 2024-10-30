Synertec Corporation Plans New Securities Issue

Synertec Corporation Limited (AU:SOP) has released an update.

Synertec Corporation Limited is set to issue a total of 9.6 million unlisted options as part of a new securities placement, with the proposed issue date scheduled for December 6, 2024. This move could potentially create new opportunities for investors looking to engage with the company’s financial growth strategies.

