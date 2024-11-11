News & Insights

Stocks

Syncona’s Autolus Gains FDA Approval for Leukemia Therapy

November 11, 2024 — 02:10 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Syncona Shs GBP (GB:SYNC) has released an update.

Syncona’s portfolio company, Autolus Therapeutics, has received FDA approval for AUCATZYL®, a new CAR T-cell therapy designed to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The approval, based on promising results from the FELIX clinical trial, marks a significant advancement in providing a new treatment option for this aggressive form of blood cancer. AUCATZYL will be produced in the UK and distributed globally, offering new hope for patients facing poor survival rates.

For further insights into GB:SYNC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.