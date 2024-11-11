Syncona’s Autolus Gains FDA Approval for Leukemia Therapy

Syncona Shs GBP (GB:SYNC) has released an update.

Syncona’s portfolio company, Autolus Therapeutics, has received FDA approval for AUCATZYL®, a new CAR T-cell therapy designed to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The approval, based on promising results from the FELIX clinical trial, marks a significant advancement in providing a new treatment option for this aggressive form of blood cancer. AUCATZYL will be produced in the UK and distributed globally, offering new hope for patients facing poor survival rates.

