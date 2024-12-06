Synchrony price target raised to $82 from $75 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Synchrony (SYF) to $82 from $75 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Q3 results were “solid,” featuring a bottom-line beat driven by lower provision expense and good credit results, while FY24 EPS guidance was raised largely on account of removing late fee rule headwinds, but also on “solid performance in the underlying business,” the analyst tells investors.
