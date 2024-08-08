News & Insights

Synaptics Swings To Profit In Q4

August 08, 2024 — 04:36 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Synaptics Inc. (SYNA), Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $208.3 million or $5.22 a share, compared to a loss of $23.4 million or $0.59 a share last year, primarily due to an increase in the provision for income tax charges.

On an adjusted basis, earnings were $25.6 million or $0.64 a share, compared to $19.5 million or $0.49 a share in prior year quarter.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had estimated earnings of $0.55 a share.

Revenue totaled $247.4 million versus $227.3 million in previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects revenue of $240-$270 million for the first quarter of 2025.

