Symphony Environmental Grants Strategic Share Options

November 01, 2024 — 07:17 am EDT

Symphony Environmental Technologies (GB:SYM) has released an update.

Symphony Environmental Technologies has granted options over 1,000,000 shares to a UK company specializing in the Middle East, as part of a strategic move to enhance their operations. The options, which are issued in lieu of cash, will vest upon completion of certain workstreams and carry an exercise price of 10p each, valid until the end of 2025. This development marks a pivotal moment in Symphony’s efforts to expand its innovative biodegradable and protective plastic technologies globally.

