Sydbank A/S Advances Share Buyback Strategy

Sydbank A/S (GB:0MGE) has released an update.

Sydbank A/S continues its strategic share buyback programme aimed at reducing share capital, with recent transactions amounting to 25.76 million DKK in week 45. The programme, which began in March 2024, has accumulated a total of 961.74 million DKK in buybacks. This initiative highlights Sydbank’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and market stability.

