News & Insights

Stocks

Swoop Holdings Announces Takeover Bid for Vonex

November 21, 2024 — 10:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Swoop Holdings Limited (AU:SWP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Swoop Holdings Limited has announced an off-market takeover offer to acquire all remaining shares of Vonex Limited, valuing each Vonex share at 5 cents, which represents a significant premium over previous offers. The strategic move aims to enhance Swoop’s business through potential synergies and cross-selling opportunities, promising value creation for shareholders. The offer is subject to various conditions, and Swoop encourages Vonex shareholders to consider their offer over the competing MaxoTel bid.

For further insights into AU:SWP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.