Swoop Holdings Announces Takeover Bid for Vonex

Swoop Holdings Limited has announced an off-market takeover offer to acquire all remaining shares of Vonex Limited, valuing each Vonex share at 5 cents, which represents a significant premium over previous offers. The strategic move aims to enhance Swoop’s business through potential synergies and cross-selling opportunities, promising value creation for shareholders. The offer is subject to various conditions, and Swoop encourages Vonex shareholders to consider their offer over the competing MaxoTel bid.

