Swisscom offers remedies to gain Italy’s approval of Vodafone deal, Reuters says

November 12, 2024 — 12:45 pm EST

At the end of last month, Swisscom (SCMWY) extended a second set of remedies to Italy’s antitrust authority in an effort to gain clearance for a planned deal to combine its Italian business Fastweb with Vodafone (VOD) assets in the country, Reuters’ Elvira Pollina reports, citing a letter to the Italian antitrust authority, or AGCM. The authority opened an in-depth investigation into the proposed buyout of Vodafone Italia in September, saying at the time that the deal could restrict competition, the author notes.

