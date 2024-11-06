Swiss Market Pares Early Gains, Settle Marginally Down

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended marginally down on Wednesday as stocks shed early gains and the index slipped below the flat line in the final hour. The mood turned cautious past mid afternoon with investors assessing the potential economic and geopolitical impact of Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. Presidential election.

The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 12,122.20 around mid morning, gaining more than 250 points in the process, settled with a loss of 18.72 points or 0.16% at 11,847.29.

Logitech International ended down nearly 5.5%. SGS closed with a loss of 4.7%. Straumann Holding, Givaudan, Geberit and Kuehne + Nagel lost 2.5 to 3.5%.

Nestle, Roche Holding, Schindler Ps, SIG Group, VAT Group and Lonza Group closed down 1.1 to 1.8%. Swisscom declined nearly 1%.

UBS Group rallied 5.22%. Partners Group closed up 2.71% and Julius Baer climbed about 2.25%. Swiss Life Holding, Holcim and ABB advanced 1.82%, 1.55% and 1.48%, respectively.

