SWA Lithium, KTS sign license for first commercial DLE project in North America

SWA Lithium, the Joint Venture between Standard Lithium (SLI) and Equinor (EQNR) which is developing the South West Arkansas Project, announces that it has entered into a license agreement with Koch Technology Solutions, KTS, to deploy and use KTS’ Li-ProTM Lithium Selective Sorption, Li-Pro LSS, technology at the JV’s commercial plant for the SWA Phase 1 Project. The license agreement allows the JV to utilize KTS’ technology for the lifetime of the first phase of the Project, with an option for utilization in subsequent phases of the Project. Considerations and benefits of the license agreement include: Rights to use the Li-Pro LSS technology for subsequent phases of the JV’s SWA Project; Certain technology performance guarantees for lithium recovery, contaminant rejection and water use; Technical support from KTS to fully integrate the Li-Pro LSS technology into overall process plant design; Continued exclusive joint development of the technology in the Smackover Formation; Technical support from KTS during commissioning and startup; License payment phased over several milestones; and Continued collaboration and technology refinement between SWA Lithium and KTS.

