Svas Biosana Reports Revenue Growth Amid Expansion

Svas Biosana S.p.A. reported a 5.3% year-over-year increase in consolidated revenues, reaching €85.9 million as of September 30, 2024. The company attributes its ongoing growth to successful international expansion and a strong presence in the healthcare sector, particularly in Eastern Europe. The positive trend highlights Svas Biosana’s strategic ability to adapt to market demands.

