Suvo Strategic Minerals Partners with LXRP for Low Carbon Concrete Trials

December 01, 2024 — 07:38 pm EST

Suvo Strategic Minerals (AU:SUV) has released an update.

Suvo Strategic Minerals has received support from the Victorian government agency, LXRP, for field trials using low carbon construction materials derived from kaolin at Suvo’s Pittong operation. The collaboration, involving Deakin University, aims to develop concrete mixes replacing up to 70% of Portland cement with kaolin, aligning with decarbonization strategies in major projects. This initiative could position Suvo as a key player in sustainable construction materials, potentially accelerating its revenue growth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

