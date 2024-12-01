Suvo Strategic Minerals Partners with LXRP for Low Carbon Concrete Trials

Suvo Strategic Minerals (AU:SUV) has released an update.

Suvo Strategic Minerals has received support from the Victorian government agency, LXRP, for field trials using low carbon construction materials derived from kaolin at Suvo’s Pittong operation. The collaboration, involving Deakin University, aims to develop concrete mixes replacing up to 70% of Portland cement with kaolin, aligning with decarbonization strategies in major projects. This initiative could position Suvo as a key player in sustainable construction materials, potentially accelerating its revenue growth.

