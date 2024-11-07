Sutton Harbour Group’s AGM Boosts Waterfront Ambitions

Sutton Harbour Holdings (GB:SUH) has released an update.

Sutton Harbour Group PLC, a company known for its expertise in marine operations and waterfront regeneration, announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were successfully passed. This underscores their commitment to enhancing their operations in Plymouth and South West England, making it a destination of national interest. Investors and market watchers may find this development promising as the company continues to focus on growth and asset enhancement.

