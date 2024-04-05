How to Launch an RFP for Sustainability Software

If you need software for sustainability data management and reporting, consider launching a request for proposal (RFP). This can help you find the right software to measure, manage, and share your environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance.

However, launching an RFP can be a daunting task, especially if you don't have a clear strategy and process in place. To help you, we have recommended practices for creating and launching an RFP for sustainability software based on our experience as a sustainability solutions provider.

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What is an RFP and why should I launch one?

An RFP is a document that outlines your company's needs and expectations for software. It invites service providers to submit their proposals.

Launching an RFP can help you find the best software for your company; it lets you compare different options. You can evaluate software features and benefits. You can also negotiate the terms and conditions with the service provider.

How long does it take to launch an RFP and select a service provider?

The duration of the RFP process can vary depending on the complexity and scope of your project, number and quality of service providers, and availability and responsiveness of all involved. Typically, it can take anywhere from a few weeks to a few months to launch an RFP and select a service provider.

What are some of the challenges and risks of launching an RFP?

Launching an RFP can be a challenging and risky process, as it involves a lot of time, resources, and coordination. Some of the common challenges and risks may include:

Defining your goals and scope clearly and accurately

Finding and shortlisting service providers

Writing a clear and concise RFP

Evaluating and comparing the proposals objectively and fairly

Negotiating the contract effectively and securely

Implementing and monitoring the sustainability software successfully and efficiently

How can I overcome these challenges and risks?

To overcome these challenges and risks, below are six suggested steps to help ensure a successful RFP process for sustainability data management and reporting software:

Step 1: Define your goals and scope

Before you start writing your RFP, you should have a clear idea of what you want to achieve with the sustainability data management and reporting software and what features and functions you need. For example:

Do you want to report on specific standards or frameworks, such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), or Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP)?

Do you want to integrate your sustainability data with your financial data and analytics?

Do you want to benchmark your performance against your peers and industry practices?

Do you want to engage your stakeholders and share your sustainability story with them?

Setting your goals and scope can help you limit your sustainability software choices. This helps you focus on the service providers that best meet your needs.

Step 2: Do your research and create a shortlist of service providers

Before you send out your sustainability RFP, do some research on the market to find reputable and experienced service providers. Look for those that offer sustainability data management and reporting software.

You can use resources, such as this Buyer’s Guide to ESG Data Management, Reporting, Assurance & Disclosure Software, to help qualify sustainability reporting and climate solutions.

You can also ask for recommendations from your peers, industry associations, or consultants. Based on your research, consider creating a shortlist of service providers that match your criteria and invite them to participate in your RFP process.

Step 3: Write a clear and concise RFP

Your sustainability RFP should provide enough information for service providers to understand your company's profile, goals, challenges, and requirements, but not too much information that it becomes overwhelming or confusing. A good RFP may include the following sections: introduction, background, objectives, scope, timeline, budget, evaluation criteria, submission instructions, and contact details.

You can also include relevant documents, such as your current sustainability report, ESG policy, or data template, to give the service providers more context. To make your RFP more engaging and user-friendly, consider using bullet points, tables, charts, and graphics to present your information.

Step 4: Evaluate and compare the proposals

Once you receive proposals from the service providers, you should review and evaluate them carefully and objectively, using the criteria that you specified in your RFP. You should also compare the proposals across different dimensions, such as functionality, usability, scalability, security, reliability, support, and pricing.

To help you with this, you can use a scoring system, a matrix, or a dashboard to rank and visualize the proposals. You can also use Nasdaq's platform, Nasdaq Metrio™, which allows you to access, analyze, and compare sustainability data from global companies.

Step 5: Select and negotiate with the preferred service provider

After you have evaluated and compared the proposals, you should select the service provider that best meets your needs and expectations and initiate the negotiation process with them. During the negotiation, you should discuss the details of the contract, such as the scope, deliverables, timeline, payment terms, service level agreements, and warranties.

Consider using this time to also clarify any questions, concerns, or issues that you or the service provider might have and seek to resolve them. You should also consult your legal, financial, and IT teams to confirm the contract ensures compliance and security.

Step 6: Implement and monitor the sustainability software

Once the contract is signed, work with the service provider to implement and launch the sustainability data management and reporting software smoothly and efficiently. Consider assigning a project manager and team to oversee the implementation process and coordinate with the service provider.

As you start to use the software, conduct regular tests, reviews, and feedback sessions to ensure it is functioning properly and meeting your expectations. Monitor software use and performance and report any issues to the service provider. In addition, tap into the service provider’s expertise and support to optimize your sustainability reporting process and outcomes.

What are some of the qualifying questions that I can ask the service providers in my RFP?

One of the most important parts of your RFP is the questions that you ask the service providers. Questions should cover key aspects, such as software functionality, usability, scalability, security, reliability, support, and pricing. Questions should also be specific, clear, and relevant to your goals and scope.

Below are some question examples across topics that you may want to address in your RFP. For a full list of questions to ask, reference this guide: Preparing an RFP for Sustainability Data Management & Reporting Software.

Sustainability Strategy & Performance

How does the software set, track, and report on KPI or target performance?

Does the software provide real-time visual performance and progress tracking?

How does the software support peer benchmarking?

Data Management

Does the software manage structured, unstructured, and semi-structured data across all material sustainability topics?

Does the software allow for the collection and calculation of Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions?

Does the software include a built-in, regularly updated emissions factors library?

Audit & Data Quality

How does the software ensure data is validated?

What are the software capabilities and/or processes that support data audits?

How do external users view details of the audit trail?

Sustainability Reporting & Disclosure

Are templates pre-loaded for voluntary and regulatory reporting?

How does the software create sustainability reports for internal and external reporting?

What type of dashboards and visualizations are available in the software?

Workflow & User Management

How many internal and external users can access the software?

What are the software capabilities to assign permissions or roles and accountability for data?

What are the software capabilities for workflow management and flexibility?

Launching an RFP for sustainability data management and reporting software can be a challenging and rewarding process, but it can also help you find the best solution for your company in support of its sustainability performance and reputation.

The above recommendations are intended to help make your RFP process more efficient, effective, and successful. If you need more guidance or assistance with the process, contact us at Nasdaq to discuss your sustainability reporting and software needs.

