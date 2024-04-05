What Is the Circular Economy? A Complete Guide to Sustainable Growth

Reflecting the growing concerns of the populations they represent; governments are increasingly focused on climate change and the social and environmental impact of commercial activity. Consumers and shareholders want to understand how the companies they support help or harm the environment and society at large.

These political and societal factors are giving rise to sustainability reporting and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) compliance practices. Measures like tracking ESG metrics and complying with the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) can lead to generating hard data to show regulators and consumers how companies may be addressing their obligations to the environment.

Some businesses may use tools to help manage CSRD reporting, or specialist sustainability software to help track and assess ongoing initiatives, depending on their needs.

Regulations and reporting requirements are among the more visible aspects of a broader shift toward new economic models, including the circular economy, which is increasingly a concrete ambition for governments and businesses around the world.

Key Takeaways:

Circular economy is a model that may optimize resources by minimizing waste and perpetually reusing or recycling materials.

is a model that may optimize resources by minimizing waste and perpetually reusing or recycling materials. estimated that circular economy models could unlock up to $4.5 trillion in additional economic activity by 2030 (note that estimates can vary by methodology and assumptions).

Circular economy benefits can include the reduction of waste and pollution and the promotion of sustainable industrial processes that do less damage to the environment.

What Is a Circular Economy?

A circular economy is a closed-loop economic model that can be an alternative to the traditional linear economy. Rather than “take-make-dispose,” the circular economy is based on principles of reduce, repair, and recycle.

Examples of circular economies are present in ESG reporting requirements and business initiatives like circular-ish” model, which incrementally increases the use of bio-circular materials across the company’s products. In the United States, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced a Circular Economy Implementation Plan and online resources for tracking associated projects. The government of the Netherlands has committed to achieving a circular economy by 2050. The concept is central to the way the UN finances climate plans in developing countries and the EU’s legislative agenda.

If adopted at scale, circular economy models could represent a significant shift in how human economic activity is conducted.

Why the Circular Economy Matters

The circular economy matters because the world is changing. Climate change and biodiversity loss are connected issues that pose threats to our environments and ways of life. Legacy manufacturing and economic processes have room for improvement. In 2019, the World Economic Forum estimated that only 9% of extracted materials were reused, and 62% of global greenhouse gas emissions are generated during extraction, processing, and production of goods.

Environmental Impact: Climate Change, Biodiversity Loss & Pollution

Transitioning to more efficient use of existing materials and less-polluting processes may not only help mitigate climate change it could also reduce the biodiversity loss and packaging waste that result from extractive linear economic models. The circular economy approach treats natural resources as finite resources worth protecting, not inputs to be consumed without consequence.

Economic Potential: $4.5 Trillion Opportunity by 2030

In 2015, Accenture estimated that the transition to a circular economy could generate $4.5 trillion in additional economic output by 2030 (note that estimates can vary by methodology and assumptions)1. A decade since that analysis, it’s fair to say the potential has not yet been realized, but more recent work supports the notion that the transition to circularity holds vast potential.

A 2024 report from ® estimated the value of the global circular economy market size at $554.5 billion in 2023 and projected growth to $1.89 trillion by 2033 2. The 2025 Circularity Gap Report further noted that the global economy has a 6.9% circularity rate underscoring the scale of the untapped opportunity.

Social Benefits: Healthier Communities & Job Creation

The EU estimates that its circular economy action plan has the potential to increase its GDP by 0.5% and add 700,000 jobs by 2030, as well as helping the bloc meet its broader climate change mitigation targets3. Beyond economic growth, a circular economy supports healthier communities by reducing pollution, improving waste management, and promoting the life cycle of products over disposable consumption.

How the Circular Economy Works

Think of the ideal circular economy as a closed loop: everything is part of a constant renewing cycle. In a truly circular economy, products are designed for repair and reuse in multiple ways. When they finally wear out, they’re ideally recycled back to the beginning of the process to become something new.

A circular economy emphasizes a commitment to using renewable and sustainable energy sources and treating resources as precious, rather than expendable. This contrasts sharply with the economic activities characteristic of the linear model.

Circular Economy vs. Linear Economy

A linear economy often prioritizes short product lifecycles and throughput‑based growth, which can incentivize higher resource extraction and waste. From an environmental perspective, this can lead to extractive and polluting practices.

Example of Linear Economy

A linear economy follows a “take, make, throw away” pattern.

Take: We take natural resources from the Earth without thinking much about running out.

We take natural resources from the Earth without thinking much about running out. Make: We use those resources to make products for one main use.

We use those resources to make products for one main use. Dispose: When we’re done with the product, we throw it away, often after just one use.

Circular economy frameworks typically encourage evaluation beyond purely financial measures, incorporating environmental and social considerations. This approach promotes durability, reuse, and responsible resource management to help protect natural systems.

Example of Circular Economy

A circular economy focuses on reducing waste and reusing resources.

Reduce: Products are designed to use fewer materials and create less waste.

Products are designed to use fewer materials and create less waste. Repair: Items are made to be fixed so they last longer.

Items are made to be fixed so they last longer. Recycle: When a product can no longer be used, its materials are reused to make new products.

Core Principles of the Circular Economy

The main principle of the circular economy is to be regenerative rather than extractive. Core concepts include:

Minimize Waste & Pollution

By designing products and processes to minimize waste from the outset, a circular economy approach reduces the packaging waste, raw materials loss, and pollution that characterize linear systems.

Circulate Products at Highest Value

Materials and products should be kept in use at their highest possible value for as long as possible through repair, reuse, remanufacturing, and, ultimately, recycling.

Regenerate Natural Systems

Rather than depleting finite resources, a circular economy works to regenerate nature: returning nutrients to the soil, restoring biodiversity, and reducing the extraction pressure on natural resource stocks.

Much of this is achieved through deliberate design of sustainable products and processes, and adherence to principles such as using energy derived from renewable sources.

Real-World Examples of Circular Economy in Action

The UN has embedded the concept of a circular economy in its work to develop climate action plans with developing countries. It’s also at the forefront of strategic planning for advanced economies such as the European Union.

Countries like the Netherlands, France, and Italy are global leaders in the shift toward circular economies. The Dutch want to be fully circular by 2050 and have set targets for the use of recycled materials and emissions limitations for new construction. France has taken action against food waste, banning the destruction of unsold food it must be donated or recycled instead. Italy has a national plan for a circular economy that includes measures to guarantee the right to repair and taxation measures to incentivize recycling over landfilling and incineration.

Benefits of Adopting a Circular Economy

Circular economy benefits range from protecting the environment to more efficient use of finite resources and job creation. The principles of a regenerative economy based on renewable energy and recycling materials are aligned with positive stewardship of our shared environment and resources.

Key circular economy benefits at a glance:

May reduce waste and pollution across industries.

May promote resource efficiency and minimize extraction of raw materials.

May contribute to job creation and economic growth.

May enhance supply chain resilience through reuse and recycling.

May support goals reflected in global ESG and sustainability regulations.

May encourage innovation in product design for durability and repairability.

May support brand reputation and consumer trust over time.

Could unlock significant economic potential.

May reduce dependency on virgin raw materials, mitigating scarcity risks.

Can support progress toward global climate goals and carbon reduction targets, depending on implementation and context.

Challenges & Misconceptions About the Circular Economy

A practical limitation to the circular economy is the physical reality that all processes ultimately lose energy and generate some waste. There’s a theoretical sense in which the circular economy will always edge ever closer to its target but never be able to reach it fully.

There are more practical challenges, too. Moving away from existing models toward a circular system can require a major change in mindset and large investments in new ways of doing things. Businesses are potentially confronted by the need for new equipment and new processes. Experienced staff may need to reskill, and previously well-established systems can suddenly get encumbered by well-meaning but confounding regulations.

Recycling ≠ Circular Economy: Deeper Systemic Change Needed

Companies may underestimate the scale and ambition of the circular economy. A recycling program by itself is not necessarily a circular transformation. Systemic change may be required to move away from extractive processes toward a fully regenerative economic system.

Financialization Risks: Circularity Must Avoid Extractive Economic Models

Financing models tend to be extractive, which runs the risk of developing circular systems that merely feed existing linear economies. Many proponents argue that meaningful circular economy transformation involves rethinking not just operations, but also the financial structures that underpin them.

Circular Business Models That Work

As businesses look to a more sustainable future, circular economy models are emerging across industries.

Footwear giant Crocs is pursuing a “circular-ish” strategy, incrementally increasing the circularity of its shoes and teaming with influencers to promote circular initiatives 4. ®, a Dutch company, and France’s both use food waste to raise insects that they turn into a protein source for animal feed. has been made with 100% recycled aluminum enclosures since 2018, as the company works toward its goal of manufacturing all products from renewable or recycled materials5.

Global Policies & Circular Economy Initiatives

Policymakers around the world are implementing rules and programs to support circular economy goals, such as recycling and reusing materials, to combat climate change and reduce pollution.

European Union Circular Economy Act

The EU has proposed a Circular Economy Act, which–if adopted–could drive initiatives like establishing a single market for secondary raw materials as part of the EU’s goal to double its circularity rate by 20306.

The United Nations Development Program’s Climate Promise

The UNDP’s framework for supporting developing countries in achieving their Nationally Defined Contributions (NDCs) national climate plans emerging from the Paris Agreement the Climate Promise is an important element of a $2 billion program of grant financing, which includes circular economies as one of its core principles6.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Strategy for Sustainable Materials Management

The EPA has published a National Recycling Strategy, National Strategy for Reducing Food Loss and Waste and Recycling Organics, and a National Strategy to Prevent Plastic Pollution7 8. Collectively, these outline voluntary and regulatory opportunities for developing a circular economy in the United States.

How Nasdaq’s Sustainability Solutions Support Circular Economy Initiatives

Nasdaq’s Sustainability Solutions combine automating software tools and data-driven insights from our teams of expert consultants and specialists, which support Nasdaq’s sustainability reporting system. Nasdaq was ranked as the in the U.S. in 2025 by TIME and Statista on their annual list of the World’s Most Sustainable Companies.

Nina Eisenman, Nasdaq’s VP of Corporate Sustainability Strategy & Reporting, describes how the company uses its own sustainability software and reporting tools both as a service for clients and as a product to strengthen its own internal structures:

“Internally, we solidify our own business resilience and deliver long-term value to our stakeholders by managing our climate-related risks and advancing sustainable business practices across our entire organization. Externally, we support our clients’ resilient growth objectives as they navigate the evolving sustainability ecosystem by providing them with relevant insights and a growing suite of innovative sustainability and climate-related solutions.”

-Nina Eisenman, VP of Corporate Sustainability Strategy & Reporting, Nasdaq

From identifying and tracking ESG metrics to supporting compliance with ESG reporting requirements, Nasdaq’s Sustainability Solutions services aim to help companies explore and operationalize opportunities associated with circular economy initiatives. Meritage Homes Corporation’s EVP & CFO, , credits Nasdaq with pushing the company’s ESG program to the “next level.”

To learn more about how Nasdaq sustainability software and services are helping businesses support ESG reporting and disclosure workflows aligned to their applicable standards and goals, download our report on the ROI of ESG sustainability software, which provides insights and commentary derived from a survey of 150 sustainability, finance, and legal executives.

Circular Economy Frequently Asked Questions

What is the concept of a circular economy?

A circular economy is an economic model designed to eliminate waste and keep materials in use as long as possible. It contrasts with the linear economy’s “take-make-dispose” approach by prioritizing reduce, repair, reuse, and recycle at every stage of a product’s life cycle. The goal is to regenerate natural systems and minimize the environmental impact of economic activities.

What are the 7 pillars of the circular economy?

The seven pillars of the circular economy represent the foundational elements of a regenerative system: materials, energy, water, biodiversity, society and culture, health and wellbeing, and value.

Each pillar represents a different principle of circularity. The materials pillar speaks to the idea that all materials are ideally kept in circulation at their highest possible value through reuse, repair, remanufacturing, and recycling. For energy, all energy in the circular economy should be derived from renewable sources. Water should be treated as a shared resource and managed sustainably.

The next three pillars address priorities of a circular economy: systems should support biodiversity, preserve and promote cultural heritage and social cohesion, and prioritize the health and safety of humans and animals.

Measuring value in the circular economy goes beyond simple financial gain environmental, social, and cultural impacts should also be considered. The seven pillars are typically presented as a circle, signifying their shared importance as a network of connected factors, not a hierarchical list.

What are the 5 Rs of the circular economy?

The operating principles of a linear economy are take-make-use-dispose. In contrast, the circular economy is built on five key concepts: reduce, reuse, repair, refurbish, and recycle.

Each R speaks to a different principle: reduce consumption and materials use; reuse items in multiple ways, maximizing utility and value; design items in a way that makes them easy to repair; refurbish worn-out parts to extend the life of the whole; recycle exhausted items to make new products.

What is a simple example of a circular economy?

Composting is one of the simplest examples of a circular economy. Many households around the world effectively operate small circular economies, growing their own vegetables, composting peelings and offcuts, and using the compost to fertilize soil for growing more vegetables.