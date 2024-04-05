The Importance of Carbon Management Software in Today’s Climate

Key Takeaways

Carbon management software plays a crucial role in modern governance, helping companies meet rising regulatory expectations.

Modern platforms can help save time and money by centralizing emissions data and helping teams work with it more efficiently.

Organizations should focus on current compliance needs and consider how those needs may evolve over time to identify the best software for the business.

Sustainability has become a top-three priority for C-suites around the world as regulatory scrutiny and investor expectations continue to increase. With this trend, carbon management, the process of tracking and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, is increasingly foundational to modern corporate governance.

To set credible carbon reduction targets and appeal to sustainability-focused stakeholders, organizations need a clear understanding of where emissions originate, where emissions hot spots exist, and how they change over time. Collecting and managing vast amounts of data is critical to translating environmental goals into measurable actions.

As organizations look for more reliable ways to manage emissions data, carbon management software such as Nasdaq Metrio™, can help provide visibility into carbon data across the supply chain.

Companies can consolidate emissions data into a centralized system of record, improving consistency across reports. This solution can also help organizations scale sustainability initiatives amid evolving regulatory and market demands.

What Is Carbon Accounting Software?

Carbon accounting software is a digital tool that enables organizations to systematically measure, track, and report their greenhouse gas emissions. By aggregating data from sources such as energy use, fuel consumption, supplier data, HR data, water and waste data, supply chain operations, and procurement activities, this software provides a centralized platform for emissions management. It automates complex calculations, streamlines data collection, and helps companies comply with evolving regulatory standards. Beyond simplifying reporting, carbon accounting software delivers real-time insights, supports collaboration across departments, and empowers businesses to set, monitor, and achieve sustainability goals more effectively.

What Is Carbon Accounting Software?

Carbon accounting software is a digital tool that enables organizations to systematically measure, track, and report their greenhouse gas emissions. By aggregating data from sources such as energy use, fuel consumption, supplier data, HR data, water and waste data, supply chain operations, and procurement activities, this software provides a centralized platform for emissions management. It automates complex calculations, streamlines data collection, and helps companies comply with evolving regulatory standards. Beyond simplifying reporting, carbon accounting software delivers real-time insights, supports collaboration across departments, and empowers businesses to set, monitor, and achieve sustainability goals more effectively.

How Carbon Accounting Software Works and Why Businesses Need It

Companies use carbon accounting software to record and share emissions data with stakeholders such as investors and regulators, centralizing data and workflows to help cross-departmental teams collaborate and meet heightened reporting standards. These platforms collect emissions data from all of an organization's emissions sources including energy use, fuel consumption, procurement, and suppliers bringing all information together in a unified platform that automates calculations and converts data into reportable formats. Today's platforms also provide data validation and version control capabilities, giving sustainability teams detailed audit trails while reducing reliance on slow, manual spreadsheet processes. Nasdaq Metrio supports these capabilities at scale to help large organizations track and disclose more efficiently.

Key Benefits for Organizations:

Enhanced Efficiency: Automates data collection and calculations, potentially reducing time required for sustainability report preparation significantly

Improved Decision-Making: Provides reliable, timely access to current emissions data for faster identification of high-impact reduction opportunities

Better Collaboration: Centralizes workflows to enable cross-departmental coordination and standardized reporting

Reduced Manual Work: Helps reduce slow, error-prone spreadsheet processes by supporting automated data validation and version control, even when some data is still uploaded through spreadsheets

Strategic Focus: Frees internal teams from administrative tasks to concentrate on analysis and performance improvements

The Financial Value of Investing in Carbon Management

Researchers estimate companies can reach up to a 21x return on every dollar invested in physical climate risk mitigation. Organizations actively managing their supply chain emissions also report billions in realized savings. For example, a Forrester Consulting study found that companies investing in Nasdaq Metrio for carbon management achieve a 101% average return on investment.

These numbers illustrate the financial benefits of transitioning to a more centralized carbon management system. Savings typically come from improved energy efficiency, reduced fuel consumption, and improved supply chain efficiency.

The Strategic Role of Carbon Management Software

Both investors and regulators need companies to provide accurate carbon data. Management software supports accurate emissions reporting at scale, helping sustainability teams stay aligned with evolving disclosure standards.

Understanding Its Role in Sustainability

Carbon management software centralizes emissions data and automates calculations to provide deeper real-time insights into performance. This gives teams the information they need to more effectively achieve their sustainability goals.

For example, a company using carbon management software could quickly be alerted to a sudden increase in emissions. This would give the company time to address the issue before it affects sustainability targets.

This software also facilitates coordination between teams. It acts as a single source of truth to standardize data and reduce duplicate efforts. Employees in operations, finance, procurement, and sustainability can all use the software to integrate emissions considerations into everyday business decisions.

The Growing Regulatory Landscape

The regulatory landscape is becoming more complex, and California SB 253 is an example of such increasing complexity. The law requires large U.S. companies doing business in California to disclose Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions, raising the bar for data collection, supplier engagement, and audit readiness. Even as the future of some federal oversight, including the EPA’s Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program, faces uncertainty, state-level mandates such as SB 253 continue to increase pressure on companies to build more reliable and scalable emissions reporting processes. At the same time, 37 jurisdictions representing over 60% of global market capitalization are adopting or moving toward ISSB climate disclosure standards.

Impact on Corporate Responsibility and Capital Markets Perception

Carbon tracking has become a key yardstick for judging how responsibly a company is run. Investors, regulators, and other stakeholders increasingly look at a company’s emissions data as a direct measure of governance strength and use it to determine how seriously leadership takes climate issues.

They look at carbon metrics to assess:

How effectively the organization spots and manages climate-related risks

How effectively the organization operates and uses critical resources such as water, energy, and raw materials

How well it’s actually delivering on its long-term strategic promises

Carbon management software improves traceability for these use cases. By centralizing sustainability data and maintaining data integrity, it enables more informed engagement with investors.

For example, Nasdaq Metrio allows teams to maintain consistent, auditable carbon data logs across reporting cycles. It aligns emissions information with relevant disclosure frameworks, helping companies respond to investor and regulator requests more efficiently.

Key Features of Carbon Management Solutions

Carbon management software helps companies manage several critical aspects of sustainability. Features vary by platform but often include the following.

Scope 1, 2, and 3 Emissions Tracking

A strong carbon management platform should support all three main categories of GHG emissions; otherwise, organizations may have only a partial view of their emissions footprint.

Scope 1 : These are the direct emissions a company controls and releases from its own operations. Think fuel burned in company vehicles, natural gas used for heating buildings, or refrigerants leaking from on-site equipment.

: These are the direct emissions a company controls and releases from its own operations. Think fuel burned in company vehicles, natural gas used for heating buildings, or refrigerants leaking from on-site equipment. Scope 2 : These are the indirect emissions that come from purchased energy primarily electricity, but also steam, heating, or cooling. Even if the power plant is miles away, the emissions from generating that electricity are still attributed to the reporting company.

: These are the indirect emissions that come from purchased energy primarily electricity, but also steam, heating, or cooling. Even if the power plant is miles away, the emissions from generating that electricity are still attributed to the reporting company. Scope 3: It covers everything else happening up and down the value chain: emissions from suppliers making the materials a company buys, employees commuting to work, customers using its products, and even the disposal of those products at the end of their life.

Each type of emission contributes to a company’s operational footprint. But, on average, Scope 3 emissions are 26x higher than Scope 1 and 2 emissions combined. They’re also the hardest to track, as organizations must collect emissions data from a wide range of upstream and downstream activities and often have less visibility into those emissions sources.

Effective platforms allow organizations to break down emissions by category, supplier, geography, and business unit. That helps teams identify opportunities and prioritize sustainability work where it matters most.

Nasdaq Metrio can become a single source of truth for all scope 1, 2, and 3 GHG emissions data.

Data Integration and Automation

Emissions data rarely comes from a single source. It’s distributed across departments, external partners, and branches. Carbon management software can bring all of the information sustainability teams need together into a single, easy-to-use, digital platform.



The software connects existing enterprise systems and standardizes data ingestion. While the process often remains somewhat manual, it may significantly reduce the effort required to centralize and validate data, which has become increasingly crucial as disclosures become more frequent.



Integration and automation strategies can influence data quality over time. Platforms that connect with systems such as ERP tools and procurement platforms may help teams bring carbon-related data together more efficiently, reducing the need for time-consuming manual processes to organize it.



Automation also supports recurring disclosures by ensuring emissions data is refreshed on a predictable schedule. This helps reduce reporting bottlenecks and minimizes version drift across teams, while helping organizations maintain reliable records as reporting frequency and regulatory scrutiny increase.



User-Friendly Reporting Tools

Strong carbon management platforms also simplify the reporting process. Their customizable dashboards and reporting workflows are designed to meet the latest disclosure requirements.

Automating reporting steps that sustainability teams previously had to do manually saves time. That gives teams more bandwidth to refine reports based on evolving investor expectations and updates to frameworks.

Innovative Features to Look For

As carbon management becomes more integrated in enterprise decision-making, organizations are looking beyond basic emissions calculations. Advanced features now help sustainability teams evaluate trade-offs, plan reduction pathways, and manage data more effectively.



When comparing carbon management solutions, the following capabilities can determine whether a platform will meet organizational goals:

Scenario Planning & Forecasting: Tools that let teams model different decarbonization and operational pathways for example, running “what-if” plans for fleet electrification, renewable energy switches, or supply chain changes and seeing the projected impact on emissions, costs, and targets

Tools that let teams model different decarbonization and operational pathways for example, running “what-if” plans for fleet electrification, renewable energy switches, or supply chain changes and seeing the projected impact on emissions, costs, and targets Advanced Analytics & Predictive Insights: Features that analyze emissions data to reveal the biggest drivers, spot hidden efficiency opportunities, and forecast performance so operations, procurement, and finance teams can make smarter, data-driven decisions

Features that analyze emissions data to reveal the biggest drivers, spot hidden efficiency opportunities, and forecast performance so operations, procurement, and finance teams can make smarter, data-driven decisions AI-Powered Optimization: Machine learning that automatically finds patterns in complex, scattered data, recommends the most cost-effective reduction levers, and sometimes even optimizes energy use or procurement in real time

Machine learning that automatically finds patterns in complex, scattered data, recommends the most cost-effective reduction levers, and sometimes even optimizes energy use or procurement in real time Supplier Engagement Tools: Built-in portals, automated data requests, performance scorecards, and easy integration with supplier surveys everything you need to collect reliable Scope 3 data at scale without drowning in spreadsheets

Built-in portals, automated data requests, performance scorecards, and easy integration with supplier surveys everything you need to collect reliable Scope 3 data at scale without drowning in spreadsheets Robust Documentation & Audit Trails: Tamper-proof logs, version history, and clear approval workflows that make internal reviews and external audits much less painful and keep everything transparent

Tamper-proof logs, version history, and clear approval workflows that make internal reviews and external audits much less painful and keep everything transparent Collaboration & Workflow Features: Shared workspaces, task assignments, comments, and notifications so sustainability, finance, procurement, and operations teams can work together instead of in silos

Choosing the Right Software for the Business

Choosing a carbon management solution should begin with a structured evaluation of how emissions data is governed within the organization.

Evaluating Internal Needs

Organizations can begin by mapping their current processes for collecting and managing carbon data. For example, this assessment can review how the organization currently measures and records energy and fuel consumption.As part of this process, organizations should consider how frequently data needs to be updated, who is responsible for maintaining it, and the time required to capture, validate, and consolidate it. Particular attention should be given to areas where manual processes introduce delays or inconsistencies, as these can help determine which platform capabilities matter most.

Organizations should also evaluate how emissions data will be used internally. For example, the primary goal may be to streamline reporting or strengthen internal performance tracking. That objective will help determine the level of automation and analytical capability needed from carbon management software.

Assessing Industry Requirements and Risk Exposure

Companies should evaluate the regulatory and operational risks most relevant to their industry. For example, organizations in sectors with high levels of emissions or complex supply chains may need to prioritize solutions that support value-chain tracking.

Organizations with lower direct emissions or simpler operations may face fewer immediate reporting burdens but still encounter increasing disclosure expectations from partners. In these cases, the priority could shift to selecting software that supports scalable reporting, standardized calculations, and the ability to expand Scope 3 coverage over time as requirements evolve.

Scalability and Future-Proofing Considerations

Organizations should ensure that the selected software can grow with them as sustainability expectations change. The platform should accommodate new business units, additional data sources, and changing reporting requirements without major disruption.



Organizations should prioritize flexibility, including platforms that allow them to adjust calculation methodologies, switch between disclosure frameworks, or add new metrics efficiently. The software should also adapt to emerging regulations and assurance processes as they develop.



Carbon management isn’t a one-time project. Selecting a solution designed to evolve alongside the organization and the regulatory landscape helps avoid expensive replacements later. The right platform keeps operations running smoothly and gives a long-term sustainability strategy the foundation it needs to succeed.



Navigating Challenges with Carbon Accounting Software

Despite its advantages, carbon accounting presents challenges, particularly when organizations begin addressing Scope 3 emissions. Data quality remains one of the most significant pain points for sustainability teams.

A recent Deloitte survey put it bluntly: 57% of executives named data quality as their number-one environmental, social, and governance (ESG) challenge, and 88% said it’s among their top three ESG concerns.



The main culprits are:

• Inconsistent inputs coming from different departments or suppliers

• Different teams using slightly different calculation methods

• Incomplete, outdated, or missing information from suppliers



Fixing these issues requires a mix of clear standards for how to collect data, better governance around assumptions, regular review cycles, and real accountability.

Effective carbon management software enforces consistent calculation rules across the organization, automatically flags outliers, and maintains a clear, transparent audit trail that records who made each change and when.



However, technology alone cannot solve the problem. Companies that succeed also invest in strong internal processes, appropriate training, and clear end-to-end ownership of emissions data.



The software provides a reliable foundation, while disciplined, day-to-day execution turns strong data quality into lasting results.



The Future of Carbon Management Solutions

Sustainability expectations continue to rise, and carbon management software is moving well beyond basic reporting. It’s becoming an important performance management tool that helps companies actively reduce emissions and make better strategic decisions.

Emerging Technology Trends

Advanced analytics and AI are playing a larger role in carbon reduction. These tools help teams identify what’s really driving emissions and test reduction ideas with greater precision. A McKinsey report indicates that AI and better analytics can lower costs while speeding up decarbonization, especially by uncovering efficiency gains across complex operations and supply chains.

The Evolving Regulatory Environment

Regulators and disclosure frameworks increasingly emphasize emissions data that is consistent, comparable, and supported by clear documentation. This is raising expectations for how organizations collect, manage, and report emissions data, especially when reports may be reviewed internally, by external assurance providers, or by other stakeholders.



Companies that select flexible, standards-aligned platforms will likely be better positioned to adapt as new rules emerge. Rather than rebuilding their systems each time regulations change, organizations can build on existing capabilities to support new disclosures, updated methodologies, and evolving assurance requirements.



Continuous Improvement and Enterprise Sustainability Practices

By building emissions data into regular planning and performance reviews, teams can sharpen strategies, track improvement more accurately, and weave sustainability into core business decisions.

Carbon management software makes this possible by providing reliable, up-to-date data year after year. As sustainability becomes a more integral part of how companies operate, the ability to measure, manage, and keep improving emissions performance will provide a critical advantage.

Streamline Carbon Management With Nasdaq Metrio

As expectations for GHG emissions tracking continue to rise, many organizations are realizing they need more than ad-hoc tools or manual processes to manage carbon data over time. The Nasdaq Metrio carbon accounting and sustainability management platform is built to support that shift, helping teams better manage and utilize emissions data.

Nasdaq Metrio supports tracking across Scopes 1, 2, and 3 emissions and provides structured workflows for documentation, review, and reporting. Its Publisher capability is a standout feature, helping teams turn centralized emissions data into disclosure-ready reports more efficiently. By applying standardized calculation methods and supporting consistent reporting outputs, the platform reduces manual effort and strengthens data quality and audit readiness across reporting cycles.

Because it’s designed to adapt as requirements change, Nasdaq Metrio can grow with both regulatory expectations and internal sustainability programs making it easier to integrate carbon management into broader governance and performance processes.

Together, these capabilities support more efficient, audit-ready workflows that can save teams time and reduce costs. Organizations can explore Nasdaq Metrio to understand how the platform may strengthen carbon reporting.

Carbon Management Software Frequently Asked Questions

What are the key features to look for in carbon management software?

Carbon management platforms often support Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions tracking and may pair technology with subject-matter expertise to help teams apply consistent methodologies and respond to evolving disclosure expectations. Software such as Nasdaq Metrio can support integration with existing enterprise systems and provide documentation and audit-trail capabilities that help organizations prepare for internal reviews, external assurance processes, and stakeholder requests.

How can organizations ensure compliance with emissions regulations?

Compliance is easier to maintain once emissions data is centralized and processes are standardized. Carbon accounting tools support this with traceable records and automated calculations.

What benefits do businesses gain from using carbon accounting software?

Businesses can expect greater operational efficiency around carbon reporting as well as improved data accuracy and better decision-making. Replacing manual spreadsheets with automated workflows reduces the administrative burden on internal teams.

How does carbon management software facilitate data tracking across emissions scopes?

Carbon management software consolidates emissions data from across the supply chain into a single system. This makes it easy for teams to break emissions down by category, geography, business unit, and other criteria to improve performance over time.

What emerging trends are influencing the development of carbon management software?

Organizations globally are investing in automation, advanced analytics, and AI as part of a modernization push for improved carbon management. Platforms are also evolving with new features such as scenario modeling to help organizations plan decarbonization strategies more proactively.