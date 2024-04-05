Understanding Carbon Accounting

The best strategies for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions depend on a basic skill: counting. Without the ability to measure and track emissions like carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) and other GHGs, there would be no way to measure and monitor the impact of corporate activity to make real progress. Carbon accounting was developed to give companies the ability to quantify their emissions, improve outcomes, and report progress in terms of credible, verifiable data.

The fundamental concept of carbon accounting may be simple but implementing an effective program can be a long and complex process. Even the initial step of determining an emissions baseline poses difficult challenges. Companies need to generate emissions data with a verifiable audit trail to demonstrate accountability to shareholders and other stakeholders. Also, companies must increasingly comply with mandatory government regulations rather than voluntary standards.

Accordingly, for many companies carbon accounting has become an essential aspect of doing business in the 21st century and must integrate it into all corporate operations. But decarbonization is not only a matter of corporate responsibility—it can also yield direct economic benefits. Effective implementation of carbon accounting can ultimately lead to improved planning and control, increased efficiencies, reduced costs, and enhanced investor relations, among other positive outcomes. Successful carbon-reduction programs may also contribute to driving business value and generating a positive return on investment (ROI).

What is Carbon Accounting and Why is it Important?