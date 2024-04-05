Understanding Carbon Accounting

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Nasdaq Sustainability Solutions
Carbon Accounting: A Guide for Businesses
The best strategies for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions depend on a basic skill: counting. Without the ability to measure and track emissions like carbon dioxide (CO2) and other GHGs, there would be no way to measure and monitor the impact of corporate activity to make real progress. Carbon accounting was developed to give companies the ability to quantify their emissions, improve outcomes, and report progress in terms of credible, verifiable data.
The fundamental concept of carbon accounting may be simple but implementing an effective program can be a long and complex process. Even the initial step of determining an emissions baseline poses difficult challenges. Companies need to generate emissions data with a verifiable audit trail to demonstrate accountability to shareholders and other stakeholders. Also, companies must increasingly comply with mandatory government regulations rather than voluntary standards.
Accordingly, for many companies carbon accounting has become an essential aspect of doing business in the 21st century and must integrate it into all corporate operations. But decarbonization is not only a matter of corporate responsibility—it can also yield direct economic benefits. Effective implementation of carbon accounting can ultimately lead to improved planning and control, increased efficiencies, reduced costs, and enhanced investor relations, among other positive outcomes. Successful carbon-reduction programs may also contribute to driving business value and generating a positive return on investment (ROI).
What is Carbon Accounting and Why is it Important?
Carbon accounting is a method of tracking CO2 emissions from business operations. A company’s process for addressing its role around climate concerns begins with determining a baseline for emissions. Accurate carbon accounting is the first step in setting carbon emission reduction goals and strategies and plays a critical ongoing role in monitoring progress and defining future opportunities.
Carbon accounting involves measuring CO2 and other GHG emissions, which have a climate impact that can oftentimes be far higher than that of CO2. These other GHGs must be converted into a metric unit known as “carbon dioxide equivalent” (CO2e) for standardization. Each GHG has its own “global warming potential” (GWP), which is the warming effect that one ton of the gas will have in a specified period of time, commonly 100 years, compared with the GWP for an equivalent amount of CO2. Converting all GHGs to a CO2e value enables a company to produce a comprehensive emissions inventory.
The carbon accounting process is complex. Companies need to calculate historical performance, track current operations, and make projections for the future. Data collection at the corporate level encompasses operating units across the organization, external sources (such as energy providers), and emissions associated with the supply chain. Companies typically will not have sufficient in-house resources to plan and manage all aspects of the process, so designing and implementing effective strategies may require outside support. For example, Nasdaq ESG Advisory offers a suite of services to help companies at all stages of addressing carbon emissions, from foundational metrics to governance and communication.
Carbon Accounting Standards and Methods
Unlike ESG reporting, which has a variety of standards and frameworks, carbon accounting has three main bodies: the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol, ISO 140064, and the Science-Based Targets initiative.
GHG Protocol
The GHG Protocol is a framework for carbon accounting that is widely used by companies across the globe. Founded in 1998, this approach to providing tools and guidance resulted from a collaboration between the World Resources Institute and the World Council for Sustainable Development. The GHG Protocol defines general principles and provides guidance for monitoring and reporting, setting boundaries (organizational and operational), establishing a base year, and more. Perhaps most importantly, it defines three categories of emissions:
- Scope 1: Direct emissions from sources owned and controlled by a company
- Scope 2: Indirect emissions from purchased energy generated by sources not under a company’s control
- Scope 3: All sources of emissions from corporate activities that are not included in Scopes 1 and 2 (also called “supply chain emissions” or “value chain emissions”)
Because companies have more direct influence on Scopes 1 and 2, initial corporate efforts to reduce CO2e have concentrated on these emissions. However, Scope 3 emissions often amount to more than Scopes 1 and 2 combined, and companies are increasingly monitoring this category, which is more difficult to measure and manage. In fact, a Harvard Business Review analysis has described the difficulty of measuring Scope 3 emissions as “fiendishly complex” and a “nearly-impossible” challenge.
ISO 14064
If GHG Protocol sketches the big picture for carbon accounting, the ISO 14064 standards draw the fine details. Established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), these guidelines define the granular specifications for quantifying, monitoring, and verifying carbon accounting. In other words, the ISO 14064 framework enables companies to generate data that can be audited.
SBTi
The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) does not provide general carbon accounting standards or metrics for reducing CO2e, but rather works with entities to help set targets based on current science. Companies that seek SBTi verification follow a five-step process of submitting a letter of commitment, developing targets, submitting targets to SBTi for validation, communicating targets to shareholders, and reporting annually on emissions and targets.
Carbon Accounting Software
Carbon accounting is complex—the initial step of calculating a company’s baseline carbon footprint can be lengthy and challenging for any company. Corporate strategies for reducing emissions will involve different operating units across an organization, which means effective coordination and collaboration is critical but difficult to maintain in practice. Carbon data may be fragmented across teams, trapped in organizational silos, or difficult to sufficiently audit, among other potential complications.
Carbon accounting software can provide solutions for many of these problems. A well-designed software platform can help calculate emissions and footprints, facilitate data collection, centralize information, support compliance efforts, and create a traceable, verifiable, and reportable data chain.
While the benefits are significant, the process of selecting and implementing carbon accounting software may itself be a difficult undertaking. Carbon accounting is only one of the many components of corporate sustainability efforts and broader ESG programs. Thus, an optimal software solution should be able to go beyond the specialized function of tracking emissions and footprint data.
Nasdaq Metrio™ provides end-to-end sustainability reporting software that streamlines the way companies collect, analyze, and share ESG data. The software includes the ability to create custom key performance indicators (KPIs) and calculate a carbon footprint from multiple sources, transforming the data into standard reporting metrics.
Carbon Accounting Examples
Carbon accounting gives companies the necessary data to plan effective reduction strategies based on realistic targets. Current carbon accounting methodologies work better for addressing Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions than for dealing with Scope 3, as the 15 categories of Scope 3 emissions are more challenging to track and quantify.
Consider the example of PepsiCo. The company set a 2015 baseline and then updated its existing targets to aim for a 75% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions and a 40% reduction in Scope 3 emissions by 2050. Addressing the higher target for Scopes 1 and 2 has been “relatively straightforward,” according to Noora Singh, PepsiCo’s senior director of sustainability. “However, our Scope 3 emissions are more difficult because they occur upstream, giving us less control,” she explained in an interview with SBTi. “The vast majority of our emissions fall into this category, so understanding how to address them more effectively is a priority.” She also pointed out that accounting standards would be part of figuring out how to address the Scope 3 emissions.
Global pharmaceutical company Pfizer began efforts to reduce GHG emissions in 2000, and in 2015 had cut them by 50%. The company’s goal then changed to a more ambitious approach of reducing emissions by an amount that would support targets identified by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Pfizer asked the World Resources Institute, co-founder of the GHG Protocol, to review its new reduction strategy. In addition to providing its own evaluation, WRI referred Pfizer to SBTi for technical support. According to Sally Fisk, Pfizer’s chief counsel for environmental and sustainability law, these efforts to improve targets based on carbon accounting had a significant impact: “It gave us confidence in how we had established the science-based elements of our targets, enhanced internal coherence and generated pride in our achievements, which had been recognised by qualified, third party experts.” Further, the company was able to hit targets without sacrificing internal ROI targets, and reduced costs by saving energy.
Microsoft took another approach, applying the accounting technique of levying an internal price of carbon to address emissions. Beginning in 2012, it began charging internal business groups a fee based on Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. In 2020, it extended the policy to apply to Scope 3. This policy helped drive positive changes and proceeds from the internal charges have been used to fund further carbon reduction efforts.
The Future of Carbon Accounting
Carbon accounting has enabled corporate progress on a variety of fronts. The frameworks have provided benchmarks, guidelines, and tools for companies and stakeholders. For companies in particular, carbon accounting has proven valuable for defining baselines, setting targets, tracking progress, and generating verifiable, reportable data. Adoption is expanding and accelerating. Over the next five years, financial institutions alone are expected to drive an increase in spending on software systems for calculating carbon footprints, especially for tracking Scope 3 emissions.
However, existing standards for carbon accounting do have shortcomings. For example, because Scope 3 as defined by the GHG Protocol is virtually impossible to measure or manage in practice, guidelines allow companies to use industry averages and other “guesstimates” rather than actual data from their own value chains. Carbon accounting data also provides critical data for ESG reporting, and the variety of and differences between ESG frameworks is seen by many corporate leaders as frustrating and an impediment to progress. While this problem is focused on the larger issue of ESG and sustainability reporting frameworks, not carbon accounting per se, the accounting systems related to sustainability are interconnected.
These types of concerns combined with the growing implementation of regulatory standards (raising compliance risks) may lead to significant changes for carbon accounting practices, if only as a part of changes to broader sustainability standards. Just as conventional financial reporting standards and general accounting principles continue to evolve in response to new challenges, carbon accounting standards can be expected to change over time.
Understanding how to apply carbon accounting to set and achieve meaningful targets and communicate results to stakeholders will continue to be a process of iteration and adaptation for all companies, regardless of the maturity of their carbon-reduction strategies. Changing methods and evolving standards will create demand for in-depth knowledge of best practices. Services range from software solutions, such as Nasdaq Metrio™, to comprehensive analysis and planning, such as that offered by Nasdaq ESG Advisory.